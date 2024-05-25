Reconnaissance Men Destroy Several Units Of Russian Military Vehicles And Equipment Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) destroyed several units of military vehicles and equipment of the Russian army overnight.

According to Ukrinform, the HUR reported this on Facebook and posted a relevant video.

"Another victory of the HUR's Kabul 9 unit that destroyed several units of enemy military vehicles and equipment overnight," the statement reads.

As a result of the night work of the reconnaissance men, the Russian army also suffered losses among their personnel.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers from the HUR Artan special purpose unit used an anti-tank missile system to destroy a combat vehicle of a Russian airborne assault force with personnel who were attempting to break through to Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.