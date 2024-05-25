Stoltenberg Calls On Allies To Lift Restrictions On Ukraine's Use Of Western Weapons To Strike Targets In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons to strike military targets inside Russia.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with The Economist on Friday.

“I think the time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they are put on the use of weapons they have donated to Ukraine because, especially now when a lot the fighting is going on in Kharkiv, close to the border," Stoltenberg said. "To deny Ukraine the possibility of using these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it very hard for them to defend themselves”.

The Secretary General said that Russia is waging a war of aggression, and Ukraine has the right to defend themselves. "And that includes also striking targets on Russian territory," he explained, noting that some allies have already lifted such restrictions and "it is time for other allies" to consider this.

Stoltenberg emphasized that self-defense is "enshrined in the UN Charter." "It is legal, it is legitimate, and we are helping Ukraine with upholding that right and that should include the ability to also strike targets on Russian territory," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as several other members of President Joe Biden's inner circle, are trying to convince him to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Earlier, the United Kingdom and some other countries lifted such restrictions.