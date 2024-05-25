United States – Italy Consultation On The Indo-Pacific, Taiwan Strait

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – The United States hosted Italy to a dialogue on the Indo-Pacific on May 21 in Washington, DC, co-chaired by deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell and Italian ministry of foreign affairs secretary-general Riccardo Guariglia.

The US delegation included senior government officials from the Department of State, the National Security Council, and Department of Defense.

“The United States and Italy discussed joint priorities in the region to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, including maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait, urging the PRC to cease shipments of dual-use goods to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, joint efforts to resolve the worsening crisis in Burma, maritime and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, regional clean energy initiatives, and climate change,” said a media note from the office of the spokesperson, US Department of State.“Deputy-Secretary Campbell and secretary-general Guariglia also took the opportunity to discuss the crisis in Israel and Gaza, holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine, and security in North Africa, as well as other priorities of Italy's G7 presidency.”

Taiwan Strait situation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), offered its appreciation that concern over the Taiwan Strait situation has become an international consensus and thanks the United States for continuing to collaborate with like-minded nations to maintain cross-strait peace and stability. The department of North American affairs, advised that“MOFA will build on the existing solid foundation to enhance cooperation with the United States and jointly safeguard peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”

Joint Sword-2024A

Meanwhile, China on May 23 launched a two-day military drill around Taiwan called Joint Sword-2024A, escalating tensions in the region, to which“MOFA urges China to exercise self-restraint and stop any actions that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and raise tensions in the region.”

In a press release, MOFA stated:

“It has been evident to all that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait have become a matter of international consensus. MOFA expresses regret that China, despite continuous and strong international concern over developments in the Taiwan Strait, has repeatedly threatened Taiwan's democracy and unilaterally disrupted the cross-strait status quo and peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The Republic of China (Taiwan) will spare no effort in safeguarding the cross-strait status quo and urges China to return to reason and show self-restraint, to stop unilaterally undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and to refrain from actions that raise regional tensions.”

MOFA reiterated that“Taiwan will continue to firmly uphold democracy,” adding,“This commitment will not change as a result of any coercion or suppression. Taiwan is a bastion for global democracy and freedom.”

Moving forward:“Taiwan will continue to strengthen cooperative ties with like-minded partners to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, uphold the rules-based international order, protect the cross-strait status quo, and ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”

