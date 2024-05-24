EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

Adler Group reaches a binding agreement with bondholders for a comprehensive recapitalisation

Reprofiling of maturities extends runway for orderly disposal of assets

Equity to be stabilized through conversion of most of the 2L Notes into Perpetual Notes with terms consistent with equity classification under IFRS

Additional liquidity of up to €350m provided in the form of new money and ability to retain disposal proceeds

Bondholders to hold 75% of total voting rights Consent solicitation and extraordinary General Meeting to approve and implement the agreement Luxembourg, 24 May 2024 –

Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group” and together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”) announces that it has entered into a binding agreement (the“Lock-Up Agreement”) with a steering committee of bondholders (the“Steerco”) supporting a comprehensive recapitalisation of the Group. The Lock-Up Agreement has been signed by bondholders representing more than 60% of the 2L Senior Secured Notes (“2L Notes”) issued by Adler Group`s subsidiary AGPS BondCo plc. Other bondholders that intend to support the recapitalisation of the Group can accede to the Lock-Up Agreement. “I'm pleased that we have accomplished an agreement with the majority of our bondholders which provides us with an extended runway to execute our strategy and avoid unnecessary asset disposals far below their fair values”, comments Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO of Adler Group.“The agreement follows our intensive business review considering the adverse market

conditions that have persisted longer than anticipated. I'm particularly thankful to our teams that have delivered strong performances in transactions, operations, and financial

planning during challenging times.” First component of the agreement is the extension of the existing Group debt maturities to December 2028, December 2029, and January 2030. Second component is the strengthening of Adler Group's equity by c. €2.3bn which is expected to be achieved through the conversion of most of the existing 2L Notes into subordinated Perpetual Notes with terms consistent with equity classification under IFRS, thereby stabilising the Group's balance sheet. Together with the remaining reinstated 2L Notes of €700m, the Perpetual Notes form new notes, totalling c. €3bn. Furthermore, Adler Group will be provided with up to €100m of fresh money through an increase of the existing 1L New Money facility provided by a special purpose vehicle at the initiative of the bondholders. Additionally, the finance documents will provide for the ability to hold back disposal proceeds of up to €250m realised from April 2024, which would otherwise be applied in mandatory repayment of the existing 1L New Money facility. As part of the recapitalization transaction, bondholders will receive the majority in Adler Group's voting rights. Following the implementation of the transaction, all outstanding common shares are to represent 25% of Adler Group's total voting rights. The remaining 75% of total voting rights will be represented by the bondholders. All common shares continue to represent 100% of Adler Group's dividend distribution rights. Additionally, Adler Group will be permitted under the Perpetual Notes to pay a dividend of up to 2.5% of the amount of any payments made to the Perpetual Notes from the date the reinstated 2L Notes are fully discharged. “The entire Board of Directors welcomes the agreement with our supporting bondholders, as it is a fair balance between the interests of all stakeholders involved”, comments Stefan Brendgen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group.“The last couple of months have been very intense but the outcome is more than worth it. Adler Group can now continue its path into a new normal with focus, stability, and enthusiasm. We as the Board would like to thank our Senior Management, its teams and advisers and everyone who has been involved in that great work.” Next steps In order to implement the transaction, AGPS BondCo plc will shortly launch a consent solicitation. Simultaneously, AGPS BondCo plc will launch a UK restructuring plan in case that the requisite consent to implement the transaction is not received via the consent solicitation. In addition, Adler Group will convene an extraordinary General Meeting in due course. Adler Group expects the comprehensive recapitalisation transaction to be implemented and concluded by end of September 2024 or shortly thereafter. Cleansing Materials For further and detailed information, Adler Group refers to its Ad-hoc announcement from today and the Investor Update document published on the Group's website ( Further Information: Institutional investors may contact PJT Partners (Attention Tom Campbell, Edward Ball, Jakob Schrandt Email:

...), financial

advisor to Adler Group, Houlihan Lokey (... ), financial

