Investornewsbreaks Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Closes On $2.9M Private Placement

) Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN) , an all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles
for the outdoor community, recently closed a private placement. The transaction resulted in gross proceeds of $2,942,352. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the exclusive placement agent on the private placement.
For more information, visit the company's website at .
About Volcon Inc.
Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles
for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles
are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience. Volcon's vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. For more information about the company, visit .
