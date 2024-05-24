Inszone Insurance Services Expands Presence In Northern California With Acquisition Of Nam International Insurance Services Inc.

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agencyacquisition –Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Nam International Insurance Services Inc.

Founded in March 2003 by Parvinder Janda, Nam International Insurance Services Inc.

has earned a reputation for its unwavering commitment to addressing the insurance needs of individuals and businesses in the Fremont area. With a background in running a family business, Janda embarked on a journey in the insurance industry with the vision of creating an agency focused on delivering tailored personal and commercial insurance solutions. His expertise as a generalist allowed him to navigate various commercial industries successfully, securing the trust and loyalty of his clientele.

“We are delighted to welcome Nam International Insurance Services Inc.

to the Inszone Insurance family,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services.“Parvinder's commitment to his clients and his dedication to providing top-notch service align perfectly with our values. This acquisition reflects our ongoing mission to expand our presence in Northern California and to provide our clients with the best possible insurance solutions.”

For Janda, operating as a one-man show since the agency's inception highlighted the necessity for a collaborative partner to maintain an optimal work-life balance while continuing to offer exceptional service to his clients. Recognizing the potential for growth and enhanced support for both himself and his clients, Janda saw the opportunity to join forces with Inszone Insurance as a promising path forward.

Reflecting on the transition, Janda remarked,“The journey from being a sole proprietor to partnering with Inszone has been transformative. The prospect of gaining the support needed to achieve a healthier work-life balance, all while providing even more value to my clients, is genuinely exciting. With Inszone by my side, I eagerly anticipate this new chapter, where I can persist in serving my clients with dedication while embracing a more balanced approach to life.”

Clients of Nam International Insurance Services Inc.

can anticipate a smooth transition, with the continued assurance of personalized service and meticulous attention to their needs, now complemented by the added resources and expertise of Inszone Insurance Services.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 65 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

