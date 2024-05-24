Goldman Sachs Alternatives Completes Acquisition Of Xpress Wellness From Latticework Capital Management

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Latticework Capital Management (“LCM”) and GoldmanSachs

Alternatives (“ GoldmanSachs

”) jointly announced GoldmanSachs

' acquisition of Xpress Wellness, LLC (“Xpress” or the“Company”), an affiliate of providers of urgent care and other healthcare services to rural communities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





Xpress Wellness is affiliated with a physician-led rural healthcare platform

that provides a range of high-quality, affordable, and convenient healthcare services to medically underserved communities and residents of nursing homes across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. This transaction and its associated investment

positions Xpress to accelerate the already strong growth of its footprint by expanding urgent care services to more underserved communities. The Company will utilize the global network and resources of GoldmanSachs

to further the development of new and existing markets, and to build out additional, adjacent healthcare services.

“Our mission has always been to deliver the highest quality medical care to those most in need. We are proud of what we've accomplished working with the Latticework team, and we are excited to partner with GoldmanSachs

to accelerate our next phase of growth,” said Grant Asay, CEO of Xpress.“This affirms our reputation as an industry-leading provider while enabling us to enhance our services and deliver them to populations in need.”

“Latticework is proud of our partnership with the Xpress team and their efforts to expand access to critical healthcare services in underserved rural markets. Under our ownership, the Company opened 30 de novos and executed on closing seven acquisitions, expanding Xpress' geographic footprint, care delivery settings and service line offerings,” said Kyle Bradford, Managing Partner of Latticework.“We're confident Xpress is well-positioned for meaningful, scalable, sustained growth, and wish them continued success moving forward.”

Since partnering with Latticework in 2018, Xpress has grown its total number of clinics from ten (nine in Oklahoma, one in Kansas) to 58 (28 in Oklahoma, 11 in Kansas and 19 in Texas), created more than 600 jobs in the rural communities it serves, and expanded service offerings to include behavioral health talk therapy and other services. Xpress now provides medical services to residents of 85 post-acute nursing home facilities.

“We look forward to partnering with the Xpress management team to continue to drive growth in existing and new geographic markets, bringing high-quality urgent care and select specialty services to underserved communities. We believe that Xpress has a differentiated model for serving rural communities, including having many clinics that are certified by CMS under the Rural Health Clinic (RHC) program and a team of dedicated clinicians,” said Greg Shell, Head of Inclusive Growth at GoldmanSachs

Alternatives.

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial

advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel for Xpress. Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel for GoldmanSachs

.

About Sustainable Investing at GoldmanSachs

Alternatives

GoldmanSachs

(NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $450 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment

performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investment

s platform

is part of GoldmanSachs

Asset Management, which delivers investment

and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial

advisors and individuals. GoldmanSachs

has over $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2024.

About Xpress Wellness Urgent Care

Xpress Wellness, along with its subsidiary, Integrity Urgent Care, provides healthcare services to rural and underserved communities across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The Company's multi-specialty model is primarily focused on urgent care and additionally provides employer and workers' compensation services, behavioral health counseling, primary care, and facility-based services.

The Company is committed to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services to rural and underserved communities, and currently operates 58 clinics, 39 of which are certified Rural Health Clinics. For more information about Xpress Wellness, visit .

About Latticework Capital Management

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with an office in Denver, CO, Latticework is a growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on making control equity investment

s in the healthcare industry. LCM has completed more than 130 transactions across a diverse array of healthcare subsectors and currently has more than $550 million in assets under management. LCM leverages its more than 100 combined years of healthcare and investing experience, as well as its network of industry executives, to help companies grow and realize their full long-term value. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

For GoldmanSachs

Asset Management

Victoria Zarella



(212) 902-5400



...

For Latticework Capital Management

Jeremy Milner



BackBay Communications



...

(401) 862-9422

For Xpress Wellness

Kerstin Olson



...

The post GoldmanSachs

Alternatives Completes Acquisition

of Xpress Wellness from Latticework Capital Management appeared first on Caribbean News Global .

Acquisition

-Of-Xpress-Wellness-From-Latticework-Capital-Management" target="_blank">

MENAFN24052024000232011072ID1108255699