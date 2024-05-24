Two More Residents Evacuated From Beryslav District Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two more local residents were evacuated from the Beryslav district of the Kherson region.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“We managed to evacuate a 94-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man from the villages of Vesele and Kozatske,” the statement said

It is noted that they will now be safe and will receive all the necessary assistance. The security situation in these settlements remains critical, as Russian troops are shelling the villages daily with all types of weapons.

As reported earlier, six children aged one to nine years with their families were taken from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to the territory controlled by Ukraine.