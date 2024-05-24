Half Of Haiti Could Go Hungry By June: Two US Lives Lost

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) PORT-AU- PRINCE, Haiti – The number of people in Haiti facing high levels of acute food insecurity could reach a record five million, or half of the population, by the end of June.

The price of staple food remains high in the capital Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas amidst an already dire food security situation and rampant gang violence, OCHA said.

In mid-April, the cost of the food basket in the Ouest Department, where Port-au-Prince is located, was 20 percent higher than in January.

The situation has not improved since, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO ), noting the resurgence of gang-related violence has put pressure on prices due to a scarcity of essential products.

If domestic agricultural production does not improve and insecurity persists, the price of staple foods is likely to remain high for the rest of this year.

Since early March, the World Food Programme (WFP ) has provided hot meals to nearly 100,000 displaced people in 80 sites across the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area.

US lives lost in recent events in Haiti

Meanwhile, US Department of State, Friday, extended its deepest condolences to the families of the two US citizens killed by gangs in Haiti.

“On behalf of the president, our ambassador in Haiti is in touch with the families who we know are experiencing unimaginable grief. Our embassy is ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.

The press statement continued:“Unfortunately, this serves as a reminder that the security situation in Haiti cannot wait – too many innocent lives are being lost. During Kenyan President Ruto's visit [yesterday], president Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to support the expedited deployment of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission to bolster the Haitian National Police's capabilities to protect civilians, restore the rule of law, and pave the way to democratic governance. Working with Congress, we are supporting this MSS mission and other Haitian-led efforts.”

