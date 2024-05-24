Topdrawer Unveils Exciting Expansion With Grand Opening Of New Pasadena Shop, Offers Better Tools For Creative People

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Topdrawer, the renowned Japanese / American purveyor of distinctive and artisanal tools catering to the creative and curious, will celebrate the opening of its fifth LA-area store in the heart of Pasadena, CA, at 17 North Fair Oaks Ave., on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., with a free gift for the first hundred customers and a caricature artist from 1- 3 p.m.“We'll thank our first hundred opening-day visitors with an exquisite silk-screened, organic-cotton Japanese handkerchief,” says Analisa Gutierrez-Moran, Topdrawer's media manager.“And customers who present proof of a purchase made between 1 - 3 p.m. on opening day will receive a free caricature portrait that day. Join us for a complimentary beverage and immerse yourself in Topdrawer's creative oasis!” she adds.Topdrawer president, Peter Dunn, explains the popularity of Topdrawer, which now has 18 stores in major U.S. cities and Tokyo.“The benefits of the digital era are obvious, but there are downsides, too. Many of our products are analog creative tools that help people create, relax, simplify, and enjoy their lives more by nurturing their creativity.”“We focus on endangered skills that all our grandparents had,” Dunn continues,“like creating art, listening to music, enjoying the small moments, penning a love letter. At Topdrawer, we help people remember that we are human beings who experience our world through five senses, and that feeding these senses enriches our lives.”The Topdrawer selection might seem random at first, but Dunn says there is a“method to the madness”:“The products are tools, first and foremost,” he explains.“They may be beautiful, but they are not merely decorative. They are meant to be used every day and kept on your person, in your bag. They are designed to patina over time and get better with age, like any good tool should. Topdrawer appeals to people who wish to indulge their senses with experiences, who like to create, and work with their hands, and have their imaginations ignited. We find balance in this high-tech age by embracing real and tangible experiences and time-honored skills for exploring our world through sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch.”The design of the new Topdrawer store seamlessly merges historical charm with a contemporary flair. Carefully curated treasures, crafted by artisans from around the world using sustainable methods, evoke nostalgia and spark creativity. Topdrawer customers discover a modern take on Japanese house shoes, exquisite papers and pens, innovative watercolor tools, restored vintage Polaroid cameras, and luxurious, organic waxed-cotton bags, and leather goods. Each item is meticulously chosen to infuse people's lives with joy, inspiration, ease, and a dash of the extraordinary.“In an era when mass production dominates, Topdrawer stands as a torchbearer for the vanishing arts and crafts from generations past,” says Dunn.“We hope our new Topdrawer shop in Pasadena serves as a sanctuary. By showcasing the work of artisans who possess rare expertise in traditional techniques, we're contributing to the survival and revival of these endangered skills, ensuring that they endure.”In addition to offering an unparalleled shopping experience, Topdrawer Pasadena will host a series of exclusive events and workshops, providing patrons with opportunities to engage with skilled artisans and learn about traditional craftsmanship. Stay connected with Topdrawer on Instagram @topdrawershop .About Topdrawer: Topdrawer curates a collection of handcrafted tools sourced from artisans worldwide inspired by its Japanese origin. Each item tells a story, embodying the magic of human touch and the power of discovery. A fully owned subsidiary of the famous Tokyo brand Itoya, Topdrawer operates 18 locations in some of the world's most creative neighborhoods in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and Tokyo. For more information, visit .Topdrawer Pasadena17 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Unit #E17Pasadena, CA 91103Store Hours: Open Monday - Sunday 10AM to 6PM- 30 -

