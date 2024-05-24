APG Launches Innovative Mini Continuous Sprayer For Consistent And Effortless Use

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Continuous Mini Trigger Sprayer

Continuous Mini Trigger Sprayer Info Sheet

AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a leading name in private label cosmetics and contract manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the Mini Continuous Sprayer . This new product is designed to provide unparalleled ease and efficiency for a variety of applications, including body care, hair care, and household products.APG, founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, Victoria's Secret, and more. This latest addition to APG's product lineup further solidifies the company's commitment to quality and innovation."Our new Mini Continuous Sprayer is engineered with user comfort in mind, ensuring a comfortable grip and effortless operation," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "Its continuous and consistent spray is ideal for a wide range of products, providing a superior user experience."The Mini Continuous Sprayer features customizable options, including color and deco finishes like hot-stamp, vacuum metalization, emboss, deboss, and spray finish. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG is well-equipped to meet diverse client needs."At APG, we are dedicated to providing sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions ," said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "Our Mini Continuous Sprayer not only meets the high standards of our clients but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation."As a women-owned business, APG continues to set industry standards with its eco-friendly practices and innovative solutions. The company's latest product is no exception, offering both efficiency and environmental responsibility.To learn more about APG's Mini Continuous Sprayer and other innovative packaging solutions, visit our website at apackaginggroup or email .... Join us in transforming the way products are dispensed and experienced.

