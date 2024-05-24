Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3153361 KUWAIT -- HisHighness
the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
sends a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II on the National Day of Jordan.
3153407 JEDDAH -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman expresses condolences to Iran's interim president Mohammad Mokhber over the demise of president Ibrahim Raisi.
3153385 KUWAIT -- The International Court of Justice orders the Israeli occupation forces to "immediately" halt their assault on Rafah and to withdraw troops.
3153401 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomes the ICJ order for Israeli occupation forces to stop their aggression on Rafah immediately.
3153415 JEDDAH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomes the ICJ order for the Israeli occupation forces to halt their aggression on Rafah.
3153451 CAIRO -- Egypt reaffirms its joint sovereignty with Palestine over Rafah border crossing, and prepares for resuming the dispatching of aid into Gaza via Rafah crossing.
3153448 PARIS -- French President receives the contact group from the Arab League and the OIC to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.
3153445 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delegates his duties his Deputy Kathleen Hicks due to medical procedure he will undergo. (end)
