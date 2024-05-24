Lyle Simpson Pens A Thought-Provoking Narrative,“Fully Human/Fully Alive”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fully Human: Fully Alive

Lyle Simpson

ARPress

This compelling narrative helps individuals seek their own path so they may actualize their own lives.

- excerpt from the bookCANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lyle Simpson 's captivating book“Fully Human/Fully Alive” helps individuals build their own bridges over the barriers that are preventing people from living a full life. You can grab a copy of this thought-provoking narrative on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading bookstores.Lyle Simpson is the chair of the Humanist Foundation and the former president of the American Humanist Association. He is a retired attorney at law, specializing in business development and estate planning at Simpson, Jensen, Abels, Fischer, and Bouslog, P.C.He was born in Des Moines, Iowa, graduated from East High School, and received his B.A. in psychology and philosophy from Drake University. He served two years as Assistant to the Dean of Students at Drake, while he graduated with an L.L.B. and J.D. from Drake University Law School.Recently, he was interviewed by Benji Cole of the People of Distinction network. They discussed the author's message and inspiration for writing this book. People of Distinction is one of the most extensive and wide-ranging radio shows in the United States. Click on this link to listen to the full interview: .“Fully Human/Fully Alive” by Lyle Simpson aims to help the 70% of all Americans living today who are stuck on Abraham Maslow's social level of living. Without realizing it, they are unable to discover their own path that would enable them to go beyond the social level of living in Dr. Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs.By letting go of all our conflicting desires and just living in the moment, this book also serves as a reminder that we all have the ability to completely enjoy our lives. With an open mind, readers of this book will be able to chart their own course to join those who have successfully attained the three levels of Maslow's hierarchy above the social level, which is necessary for their self-actualization.ARPress is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARPress is committed to transforming author's imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.

ARPress LLC

ARPress

+1 888-821-0229

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok