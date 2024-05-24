Egypt, US Okay Delivering Aid To Gaza Via Karam Abu Salem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 24 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his US counterpart Joe Biden consented on Friday to push humanitarian aid and fuel

to the Gaza Strip through Karam Abu Salem crossing immediately until reaching a legal

mechanism to re-operate Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side.

Over a telephone call received by Al-Sisi from Biden, the two leaders affirmed their rejection of displacing Palestinians from their territories, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said in a statement.

They stressed the need of endeavors to implement a two-state solution, in line with international legitimacy resolutions, he noted.

Meanwhile, the White House said, in a statement, that the two sides discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages with an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza and to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"President Biden welcomed the commitment from President Al-Sisi to permit the flow of UN-provided humanitarian assistance from Egypt through the Karem Shalom crossing on a provisional basis for onward distribution throughout Gaza," it said.

It noted that President Biden also expressed his full commitment to support efforts to re-open the Rafah crossing with arrangements acceptable to both Egypt and Israel and agreed to send a senior team to Cairo next week for further discussions.

Biden thanked Al-Sisi once again for his efforts from the beginning of the crisis to ensure the continuous flow of assistance from Egypt into Gaza.

Biden and Al-Sisi further affirmed their commitment to work together to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East region, it stated. (end)

