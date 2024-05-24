Yemen's Houthis Fire 2 Missiles Towards Vessels In Red Sea -- CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 24 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command said the Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) into the Red Sea at approximately 7:26 am (Sanaa time) yesterday, May 23.
"There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships," according a press release from the CENTCOM.
"This continued malign and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of mariners across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," it added. (end)
