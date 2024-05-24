US Defense Chief Delegates Duties To His Deputy Due To Medical Procedure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 24 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will undergo "a scheduled, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up non-surgical procedure" related to his previously reported bladder issue at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later this evening.

The Secretary has determined he will be temporarily unable to perform his functions and duties during the procedure, the Pentagon Press Secretary Maj-Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Friday.

"So, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense and serve as the Acting Secretary of Defense," he affirmed.

"As highlighted in a February 13 DoD news release, the Secretary's bladder issue is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis.

"White House and congressional notifications have occurred," the Ryder added. (end)

