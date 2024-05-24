French Pres. Reiterates Call For Immediate, Durable Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, May 24 (KUNA) -- French President received the contact group representing the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the Elysee Palace on Friday to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

During the meeting, he renewed the call for immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip and reaffirmed France's opposition to the military operations of the Israeli occupation forces in Rafah city, according to statement from the Elysee.

President Macron also called for release of all hostages and reopening the border crossings to allow delivery of relief aid to more than one million people besieged in Gaza.

He reaffirmed France's support to the Palestinian national authority and the efforts aiming to restore its rule in Gaza, the statement noted.

Both sides explored ways for strengthening cooperation in humanitarian action and the prospects of realizing the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

The meeting gathered Qatari Prime Minister

and Foreign Minister

Sheikh Mohammad bid Abdulrahman, the foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan - of Saudi Arabia, Sameh Shourky - of Egypt, and Ayman Al-Safadi - of Jordan. (end)

