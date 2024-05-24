Juiced Up: The Bittersweet Surge In Brazil’S Orange Exports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During the 2023/24 harvest season, Brazil's orange juice sector, a global leader, navigates rough waters.



This data was supplied by researchers from the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) .



Although exports dropped by 7%, totaling 543.8 thousand tonnes, revenue jumped by 21%, hitting $1.3 billion in just six months.



This increase, contrasted with falling shipments, underscores the strong demand and tight supply

impacting global market

s.



Unexpected weather events hampered the second bloom of orange crops, leading to a forecasted yield of 16.5 million tonnes, down by 1%.



Consequently, major producers like Citrosuco, Cutrale, and LDC faced a deficit of 200,000 tonnes in processing capacity.







Despite these challenges, the shortage has boosted prices, transforming a potential setback into a profitable situation for exporters.



In Europe, the main buyer of Brazilian orange juice, orders fell by 10.5% to 298.8 thousand tonnes.



However, spending on these imports rose by 16.2%. The U.S. market

experienced a slight reduction in volume by 1.2%, but revenue surged by 23.7%.



These statistics highlight the premium Brazilian juice commands internationally, particularly during supply

shortages.



Moreover, the greening disease presents a significant threat, potentially cutting production by up to 25% over the next decade.



This year, the disease impacted 38% of Brazil's citrus groves, posing a long-term risk to global citrus supply

.



In response, Brazil is taking a comprehensive approach: addressing yield declines, fighting greening, and implementing more sustainable pest control methods.



This strategy aims to stabilize the market

and ensure the future of orange juice production.







