(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, Dasa's shares climbed 3.93% to R$3.93 ($0.76) on Friday, following a 13.69% spike the previous day.



This boost was sparked by news of potential merger talks with Amil , fitting seamlessly with Dasa's strategic growth aims.



A potential merger could significantly restructure Dasa's finances, potentially cutting its net debt by at least R$2.5 ($0.49) billion.



Consequently, this could lead to strategic stock issuance to ensure equitable information sharing among shareholders.



While the news has generated considerable buzz, Dasa advises caution, noting these plans are provisional and not finalized.



Early discussions suggest merging about 24 prominent hospital brands, promising enhanced operational efficiency and better financial

health for both entities.



Amil initiated the merger idea, aiming to streamline operations and reduce debt.



The Bueno family, major stakeholders in Dasa, recently injected R$1.5 ($0.29) billion into the company.







This investment

is tied to a planned capital increase and a significant asset sale expected by year's end.



Itaú BBA analysts believe the merger would create a powerhouse by combining two major healthcare players.



Amil serves around three million clients, while Dasa runs the second-largest diagnostic network and premier hospitals in key areas like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.



Together, they could transform Brazil's healthcare scene.

Dasa and Amil in Talks: A Potential Healthcare Powerhouse

Morgan Stanley underscores the urgency of reducing Dasa's high leverage, challenging to manage through cash flow alone.



Given the tough market

conditions-characterized by high interest rates and scarce liquidity-the likelihood of a cash transaction appears slim.



Instead, injecting capital into a new or existing structure seems more plausible.



This merger could do more than streamline operations; it might also strengthen bargaining power in a stringent healthcare market

.



Representing more than just a financial

shift, this strategic move is set to boost efficiency and improve healthcare services across Brazil.

