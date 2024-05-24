São Paulo Outpaces National Average With Bold Minimum Wage Increase

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 23, Governor Tarcísio de Freitas of São Paulo approved an increase in the state's minimum wage to R$ 1,640 (about $320).



Announced the next day, this raise targets a significant uplift in living standards in Brazil's wealthiest state.



Since its establishment in 2007, São Paulo's minimum wage has consistently exceeded the national standard.



This policy reflects local economic dynamics, incorporating labor

demand and living costs unique to São Paulo.



The 2024 adjustment marks a 5.8% increase from last year's rate. This new wage is also 16.1% above the national minimum of R$ 1,412.



Notably, since 2022, the cumulative increase totals 27.7%.



Governor de Freitas , a close Bolsonaro ally, highlighted his administration's dedication to enhancing quality of life.



He remarked, "This increase evidences São Paulo' commitment to real wage growth, outpacing inflation."







This adjustment is part of a broader strategy to tailor regional wages to specific economic conditions.



By elevating the minimum wage, the government aims to bolster financial stability and enhance purchasing power for workers.



São Paulo's minimum wage now significantly surpasses that of other states.



For example, Rio de Janeiro's minimum varies between R$ 1,302 and R$ 3,158 based on job categories.



In contrast, Paraná and Santa Catarina have set their minimums at R$ 1,576 and R$ 1,467, respectively.



In Brazil's northeastern states, where the economy and cost of living are generally lower, wages are closer to the national minimum.



This stark difference underscores São Paulo's economic prominence.

