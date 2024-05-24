Esencia: Puerto Rico’S New $2 Billion Coastal Beacon

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Esencia, a $2 billion development, marks a significant step forward for Puerto Rico's west coast.



Launched by the Reuben Brothers and Three Rules Capital, this sprawling project covers 2,000 acres, featuring three miles of untouched beachfront .



The initiative promises not only luxury accommodations but a comprehensive community that includes two golf

courses, an equestrian center, and a bilingual K–12 school.



Such amenities aim to draw both tourists and potential residents, fostering a diverse international community.



Set against a backdrop of economic incentives, Esencia seeks to capitalize on tax breaks introduced in 2012.







These incentives, which offer relief on dividends, interest, and capital gains, have already attracted over 6,000 investors to the island.



This influx is part of a broader strategy to revitalize Puerto Rico's economy by appealing to affluent investors and residents from around the globe.



The development is managed by esteemed names like Aman, Mandari , and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, ensuring world-class service.



With only 23% of the land designated for construction, the project emphasizes sustainable growth that preserves the area's natural beauty.

Esencia's Impact on Local Employment

This balance of development and conservation is poised to boost local employment significantly, with thousands of jobs expected to emerge as Esencia takes shape.



The phased construction plan for Esencia unfolds in five stages, each designed to progressively enhance the local infrastructure and economic landscape.



By creating a high-end, sustainable environment, Esencia aims to become a premier destination in the Caribbean.



Additionally, it seeks to serve as a catalyst for regional development and ecological preservation.













This ambitious project underscores the potential for luxury developments to spur economic growth. It also highlights the importance of maintaining a delicate balance with the natural environment.













It showcases a forward-thinking approach to tourism and community planning in Puerto Rico. For ongoing updates and more details, visit [Esencia's official site ].

