(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2014, Russia and Nicaragua founded the Latin American Institute of Biotechnology Mechnikov in Managua, signaling a new era in health

care for Central America.



This partnership is not only aimed at enhancing health

care but also at transforming the region's medical infrastructure.



Quickly becoming pivotal in the health

sector, Mechnikov focused on developing and producing vaccines, with an anticipated WHO certification in 2024.



This certification will allow the introduction of innovative health

products throughout Central America.



Since its establishment, the institute has launched several vaccines, including Convacell, a "pancovid" vaccine effective against all COVID-19

strains.







This showcases their cutting-edge approach using the stable N protein.



In 2019, Mechnikov marked a significant achievement by producing its first vaccine-an influenza vaccine-with more than 60 million doses produced since.



The institute now also tackles diabetes, pneumonia, and cervical cancer through its extended medical portfolio.



Significantly, in 2023, Mechnikov introduced the Cecolin vaccine against HPV, protecting Nicaraguan girls aged 9 to 14 from cervical cancer, covering over 71% of such cases.



This step is crucial for safeguarding the future health

of women in the region.

Mechnikov's Expansion Plans

As the 10-year mark approaches, Mechnikov has ambitious plans to expand its influence across Latin America and the Caribbean. It aims to introduce new products and forge technological partnerships.



Presently, it holds 24 health

registrations across various countries, including El Salvador, Guatemala, and Cuba, with further expansion in progress.



Additionally, the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute plays an essential role in ensuring vaccine availability, even in crisis situations, offering more than ten times the local demand.



This capability was underscored during a major medical congress in Managua.



This story of international cooperation and technological innovation in biotechnology highlights significant strides toward a health

ier future for Central America.



It demonstrates the powerful impact of global partnerships on local health

care advancements.

