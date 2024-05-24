IICA Visiting DC To Strengthen Food Security In The Face Of Threats From Climate, Trade Barriers, And Rural Abandonment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
- IICAWASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA ), Manuel Otero, will discuss critical issues related to agricultural in the Americas and threats to food security posed by the climate crisis, trade barriers and the abandonment of farms fueling migration, with authorities from the U.S. Department of State and Department of Agriculture.
IICA, an organization specializing in agricultural and rural development in the Americas with 34 Member States, works closely with governments, organizations of agricultural producers, academic centers and financing entities to strengthen sustainable agricultural production and living conditions in rural areas, whose deterioration poses a threat to food security and the political, social and economic stability of the countries.
Otero's visit takes place May 31 to June 4. On his agenda are meetings with the Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the Department of Agriculture, Alexis Taylor, and the Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment at the Department of State, José Fernández. With Fernández, the Director General will launch the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS) initiative, which unites the work of governments, the private sector, civil society and communities to address food insecurity in Central America.
Otero will also meet with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, as well as the ambassadors of his native Argentina to the United States and the OAS, Gerardo Werthein and Sonia Cavallo, respectively.
