Atlanta LGBT Artist, Justinface, Releases New Summer Song“ZON't ZO IT”

Justinface in a photoshoot

On the basketball court in the ZON'T ZO IT music video

A classic car appearance in the ZON'T ZO IT music video

The music video and single are available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Justinface, Atlanta's latest & greatest LGBT rapper, has released the new song of the summer.“ZON'T ZO IT” is available now on Spotify & Apple Music now. The song features fun & confident rhymes about partying, being fashionable, and even BBQ's over an early 2000's sounding hip-hop beat (think Scott Storch) produced by Elijah Melo.The music video for“ZON'T ZO IT” has been released just in time for Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 24.Footage from Central Park in Atlanta, Bourbon Street in New Orleans and Destin Beach in Florida is featured with local friends playing basketball & party guests dancing. Justinface wears distinct box braids and plenty of neon, as expected. The video vixen who co-stars is local Atlanta drag star, Tristan Panucci Dupree. It is available now on YouTube .Through his Instagram, he has started a campaign to post any and every video fans film and send in featuring the song at their beach party, boat party, pool party, BBQ, dance party, after party, and even road trips or gym sessions this weekend. Whether you decide to participate or not, this song is perfect for all the parties and festivities this hot weather and new season has in store.

Justin Face

Justinface Music

...

