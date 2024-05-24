Cocaine Intoxication Market To Witness Upsurge In Growth By 2034, Examine Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DelveInsight's "Cocaine Intoxication Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cocaine Intoxication, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cocaine Intoxication market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cocaine Intoxication Market Report:

The Cocaine Intoxication market size was valued approximately USD 124 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

The total emergency department visits due to cocaine in the 7MM were observed to be 973,004 in 2021, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 0.4% during the study period (2020–2034)

The emergency department visits due to cocaine in the US were observed to be approximately 542,697 cases in 2021, these cases are expected to rise at a CAGR of 0.7% for the study period (2020–2034)

Key Cocaine Intoxication Companies: Tonix Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Cocaine Intoxication Therapies: TNX-1300, and others

The Cocaine Intoxication market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cocaine Intoxication pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cocaine Intoxication market dynamics.

Cocaine Intoxication Overview

Cocaine intoxication and abuse are characterized by adrenergic over activity associated with increased BP. It refers to the subjective, desired, and adverse effects of cocaine on the mind and behavior of users. Both self-induced and involuntary cocaine intoxication have medical and legal implications (even in the absence of relevant adverse effects).

Cocaine Intoxication Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cocaine Intoxication Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cocaine Intoxication market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cocaine Intoxication

Prevalent Cases of Cocaine Intoxication by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cocaine Intoxication

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cocaine Intoxication

Cocaine Intoxication Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cocaine Intoxication market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cocaine Intoxication market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cocaine Intoxication Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cocaine Intoxication Therapies and Key Companies

TNX-1300: Tonix Pharmaceutical

Cocaine Intoxication Market Drivers

Increasing number of cocaine users

Highly addictive nature of cocaine

Advances in genetics and neuroimaging

Growing research studies and anti-vaccines

Cocaine Intoxication Market Barriers

Intervention and care gap

Challenges in the management of the disease

High mortality rates due to overdose

Underdiagnosed drug abusers

Scope of the Cocaine Intoxication Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cocaine Intoxication Companies: Tonix Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Cocaine Intoxication Therapies: TNX-1300, and others

Cocaine Intoxication Therapeutic Assessment: Cocaine Intoxication current marketed and Cocaine Intoxication emerging therapies

Cocaine Intoxication Market Dynamics: Cocaine Intoxication market drivers and Cocaine Intoxication market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cocaine Intoxication Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cocaine Intoxication Market Access and Reimbursement

