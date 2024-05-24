Cluster Headaches Market Is Predicted To Exhibit Remarkable Growth By 2032, Analyzes Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cluster Headaches Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Cluster Headaches Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Cluster Headaches market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cluster Headaches pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cluster Headaches market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Cluster Headaches Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cluster Headaches, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cluster Headaches market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Cluster Headaches market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Cluster Headaches Market Report:

The Cluster Headaches market size was valued approximately USD 856 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In 2022, Japan held a market share of USD 110 million, representing approximately 13% of the total market size in the 7MM.

In 2022, the overall number of existing instances of cluster headaches totaled approximately 882,620 across the 7MM. The United States had the most substantial share of cases, totaling around 336,225, while the EU4 countries and the UK accounted for roughly 392,218 cases.

In 2022, about 141,215 males and close to 60,521 females in the United States were impacted by cluster headaches. It is projected that the gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of cluster headaches will rise in the forecast period.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, Japan had approximately 155,000 prevalent cases of cluster headaches in 2022, with projections indicating a decrease in the future.

Key Cluster Headaches Companies:

Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical, Ceruvia Lifesciences, Zosano Pharma Corporation, Biohit Oyj, CCH Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Winston Laboratories, and others

Key Cluster Headaches Therapies: Eptinezumab, NYPRG-101 (BOL-148), C213 Microneedle System, Acetium, Ketamine, Galcanezumab, Civamide (Zucapsaicin), and others

The Cluster Headaches epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Cluster Headaches is more prominent in males in comparison to females

Cluster Headaches Overview

According to the National Organization of Rare Diseases (NORD), cluster headaches are an uncommon, severe form of primary neurovascular headaches. Cluster headaches is the most painful form of headaches, with the pain occurring on one side of the head and behind or above the eye or at the temple most commonly.

Cluster Headaches Market

The dynamics of the Cluster Headaches market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2019-2032.

Cluster Headaches Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cluster Headaches Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cluster Headaches market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cluster Headaches

Prevalent Cases of Cluster Headaches by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cluster Headaches

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cluster Headaches

Cluster Headaches Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cluster Headaches market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cluster Headaches market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cluster Headaches Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cluster Headaches Therapies and Key Companies

Eptinezumab: Lundbeck Seattle BioPharmaceutical

NYPRG-101 (BOL-148): Ceruvia Lifesciences

C213 Microneedle System: Zosano Pharma Corporation

Acetium: Biohit Oyj

Ketamine: CCH Pharmaceuticals

Galcanezumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Civamide (Zucapsaicin): Winston Laboratories

Cluster Headaches Market Strengths

Cluster headaches is episodic in 80–90% of cases, with attacks occurring daily for a few weeks to a few months, followed by a gap of a few months to a few years. The chronic variety has continuous attacks for a year or longer with no symptom-free interval or a remission period that lasts for less than a month

Recent epidemiological studies indicate that the prevalence of Cluster headaches is about one person per 500. Thus a large cohort of patients will help ensure any new entrant make substantial gains

Cluster Headaches Market Unmet Needs

Lack of Effective Treatment

Challenges in Diagnosis

Unknown Mechanism

Scope of the Cluster Headaches Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Cluster Headaches Therapeutic Assessment: Cluster Headaches current marketed and Cluster Headaches emerging therapies

Cluster Headaches Market Dynamics: Cluster Headaches market drivers and Cluster Headaches market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cluster Headaches Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cluster Headaches Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cluster Headaches Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cluster Headaches

3. SWOT analysis of Cluster Headaches

4. Cluster Headaches Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cluster Headaches Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cluster Headaches Disease Background and Overview

7. Cluster Headaches Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cluster Headaches

9. Cluster Headaches Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cluster Headaches Unmet Needs

11. Cluster Headaches Emerging Therapies

12. Cluster Headaches Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cluster Headaches Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Cluster Headaches Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cluster Headaches Market Drivers

16. Cluster Headaches Market Barriers

17. Cluster Headaches Appendix

18. Cluster Headaches Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

