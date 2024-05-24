U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz Endorses Meg Weinberger For Florida House District 94

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Congressman Matt Gaetz with Meg Weinberger

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Representative from Florida, Matt Gaetz endorsed Meg Weinberger to be Florida's next State House Representative in the 94th District.Congressman Gaetz said,“Meg Weinberger is running for State Representative in Florida and she has my full support and endorsement. I know in the State House she will champion the conservative policies that have made our beloved Florida the envy of the nation.Meg and I share a passion for rescue animals, too! Meg is a MAGA fighter. She will keep our taxes low, and our streets safe. Vote for Meg,” concluded Rep Gaetz.Meg Weinberger said,“Receiving Representative Matt Gaetz's endorsement is a significant milestone in my campaign journey. His leadership on the House Armed Services Committee and dedication to advancing legislative priorities for our military personnel are truly inspiring. Moreover, His unwavering commitment to our military personnel and strong advocacy in Congress embody the values I aim to uphold in public service."“Congressman Gaetz's track record of effective advocacy and principled leadership in Congress sets a high standard."“Matt's endorsement is a vote of confidence in our shared vision for a stronger, more prosperous community. I am grateful for his trust and look forward to working collaboratively to address the needs and concerns of our constituents,” concluded Weinberger.Ms. Weinberger is proud to add Congressman Gaetz's endorsement to a growing list of U.S. Congressional support including U.S. Representatives Gus Bilirakis, Ronny Jackson, Brian Mast, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.To learn more about Meg Weinberger's campaign, please visit:#/###

