United States Introduces Policy Of Visa Restrictions For Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States is introducing a new policy of visarestrictions in relation to Georgia in connection with the law onforeign agents, Azernews reports.

It is clarified that the policy of visa restrictions will beapplied to persons "responsible for undermining democracy inGeorgia or participating in it, as well as to their familymembers."

"These include those responsible for suppressing civil societyand freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through a campaign ofviolence or intimidation," Blinken said.

In addition, the United States Administration has begun alarge-scale review of U.S.-Georgian cooperation in connection withthe law on foreign agents adopted in Georgia.

"Today I am also launching a comprehensive review of bilateralcooperation between the United States and Georgia," Blinkenstressed.