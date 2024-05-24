Leaders Of China, Japan And South Korea Meet In Seoul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korean President Yun Seok-yel, Chinese Premier Li Qiangand Japanese Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida will hold a trilateralmeeting in Seoul on May 26-27, Azernews reports.

In addition to the trilateral meeting, the South KoreanPresident will also hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister

s of China and Japan. This will be the first joint meetingof the leaders of the three Asian countries since December2019.

Kim Tae-hye said that the trilateral meeting will discuss issuesof economy and trade, sustainable development, health, science andtechnology, cooperation and exchange between the countries and international issues will also be on the agenda. Ajoint statement is expected to be adopted following themeeting.

On the second day of the meeting, a business forum will beorganized with the participation of businessmen from all 3countries.

South Korean media write that at the meeting, South Korea andJapan will ask China to play a more active role in stopping NorthKorea's nuclear missile activities.