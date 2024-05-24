Putin Not Ready For Peace - Macron

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron sees his idea of a truce in Russia's war in Ukraine during the Olympics in Paris as a good opportunity. However, the main outcome should not be a temporary, but a permanent peace, for which Putin
is not ready.
The head of France said this in an interview with CNBC , Ukrinform reports.
"I think this is a very good, um, opportunity, first diplomatically, precisely to engage with China and others and tell, OK, you are on the peace side. Get with us and help us to do so, and, second, to maximize the level of pressure on those who decided to launch a war," Macron said, explaining his idea.
"(E)very week until now, President Putin
was claiming to be available for peace," Macron said.
Zelensky welcomes Macron
's idea to deploy foreign instructors in Ukraine
When asked by a journalist about Putin
's rejection of the truce, the French president explained that this is not the main goal.
"(A) truce is not for me the endgame. Sustainable peace is the endgame," Macron said, explaining that Putin
is "the one who decided to launch this war, and he is not ready to make peace."
summit must demonstrate support for international law – Czech diploma
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the importance of encouraging the countries of the Global South to participate in the Peace Summit.
Putin
