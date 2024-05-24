Ukraine Counts On Poland's Assistance In Supplying Energy Equipment - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister

Denys Shmyhal and representatives of the Polish Senate delegation led by Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska discussed military support, sanctions against Russia and assistance in supplying Ukraine with the necessary energy

equipment.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal posted this on Facebook .

"We have many topics on the agenda of our cooperation. We talked about military support, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, sanctions against the aggressor, confiscation of Russian assets, and the development of border infrastructure," the Prime Minister

said.

According to him, "We paid special attention to the situation in the energy

sector. We are counting on Poland's assistance in supplying the necessary equipment, including generators, modular boilers and gas

turbines. We intend to decentralise the Ukrainian energy

system to make it less vulnerable to the enemy."

Ukraine andstart official negotiations on text of security agreement

The Prime Minister

thanked Poland for providing ammunition for air defence.

"We highly appreciate the extraordinary level of support for our state from Poland and the Polish people," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and Poland will begin official negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees between the two countries on 24 May.

Photo: CMU