Serhii Cherevatyi Appointed New Director General Of Ukrinform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Cherevatyi has been appointed the new director general of the Ukrainian National News Agency Ukrinform.

Ukraine's Acting Minister

of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev announced this on Facebook .

"The Ukrinform agency is part of Ukraine's state foreign broadcasting system. Today, in wartime, its main task is to cover the Ukrainian resistance in the international information space and to focus the world's attention on issues of support for our state," he said.

Karandieiev said that Cherevatyi is an authoritative military journalist, spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, colonel, and candidate of political sciences.

He expressed confidence that the new head would strengthen the efficiency of the news agency and organize its work in accordance with current tasks.

Karandieiev also thanked Oleksiy Matsuka, who headed Ukrinform from November 2023, for his work.

Matsuka was appointed Ukrinform's director general in place of Oleksandr Kharchenko who had headed the news agency since March 2014.

Photo: Rostyslav Karandieiev/Facebook