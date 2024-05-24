Three Killed As Russian Forces Hit Donetsk Region With Glide Bomb, MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked the settlements of Siversk and Zelene Pole in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, killing three people.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On May 24, 2024, the Russian army

attacked the Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk districts. Two men, aged 63 and 71, were killed in Siversk. According to preliminary information, the enemy used MLRS and barrel artillery," the post said.

According to the post, Russian forces also dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Zelene Pole of the Illinivka territorial community.

"A 40-year-old IDP from the Pokrovsk district died under the rubble of a house destroyed by the weapon," the regional prosecutor's office added.

Among those wounded by artillery shelling are residents of the village of Novozhelanne and the town of Krasnohorivka: a 38-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were taken to medical facilities with shrapnel wounds.

Households and outbuildings were damaged.

An investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs

of war (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office