UAE: Indian Superstar Rajinikanth Gets Golden Visa, Thanks 'Friend Yusuffali'

and superstar Rajinikanth recently received the coveted UAE Golden Visa - but says it would not have happened without his "friend Yusuffali", the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group.

also expressed gratitude to the government

for the honour.

“I am honoured to receive the prestigious Golden Visa of the UAE. My heartfelt thanks to the UAE government

, and to my friend Yusuffali. Without him, this would not have happened. I am grateful to him,” Rajinikanth, known to his legion of fans as 'Thalaivar', said in a video.

For his part, Yusuffali said he played a "small part" in facilitating the 10-year residency permit for his 'brother'.“I am happy to have played a small part in facilitating this. I hope and pray that my brother continues to excel in different roles for years to come.”

. Despite his stardom, he is a humble and down-to-earth person. He has turned every challenge into a stepping stone to reach this height with an unparalleled following from fans globally. It was always in my mind that such a distinguished person should get the coveted UAE Golden Visa,” Yusuffali told Khaleej Times.

The entrepreneur also praised local authorities for their gesture in presenting the Golden Visa to the South Asian superstar.

received the Golden Visa from Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT).

Rajinikanth, along with Yusuffali, also met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister

also visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir during his Abu Dhabi trip.

's home. This week, the LuLu boss hosted Rajinikanth at his residence in Abu Dhabi and gave him a ride in his Rolls-Royce. Rajinikanth also visited the headquarters of LuLu Group International in the Capital.

