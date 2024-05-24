Barcelona Sack Coach Xavi After Trophy-Less Season

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:08 PM
Barcelona
sacked coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday after the Catalan giants failed to win a trophy this season.
Xavi will take charge of the team's final La Liga
match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing.
" Barcelona
president Joan Laporta has told Xavi Hernandez he will not continue as coach for the 2024-25 season," said Barcelona
in a statement.
