Barcelona Sack Coach Xavi After Trophy-Less Season

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:08 PM

Barcelona

sacked coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday after the Catalan giants failed to win a trophy this season.

Xavi will take charge of the team's final La Liga

match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing.

" Barcelona

president Joan Laporta has told Xavi Hernandez he will not continue as coach for the 2024-25 season," said Barcelona

in a statement.

