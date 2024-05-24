MCIT Announces Participation Of Four Data Providers In Arabic Genai Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar : The Artificial Intelligence Committee at the Ministry

of Communications and Information Technology

(MCIT) announced Wednesday the participation of four prominent institutions in the Arabic Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) project“Fanar”.

This announcement was made during a meeting that included representatives from the government

and academic sectors. The participating institutions are the Ministry

of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), Qatar National Library (QNL), Al Jazeera, and the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS).

This collaboration is part of ongoing efforts by MCIT and its partners to provide Fanar with high-quality data and achieve a target of 300 billion words for the Arabic GenAI model, Fanar.

Fanar project was announced at the opening of the 4th edition of Qatar Economic Forum. The data providers will contribute to building an extensive database of Arabic content, which will serve as a valuable resource for AI solutions such as machine translation, voice recognition, and natural language processing in Arabic. These new data sources will enhance the development of a more accurate and efficient linguistic model for Fanar, thereby improving its overall performance and understanding of the Arabic language.

The involvement of these prestigious institutions marks a significant step in the development of Fanar project, aligning with its goals to empower the performance of Arabic GenAI, strengthen the Arabic position on the global stage, and broaden its applications.

Commenting on this cooperation, Minister

of Communications and Information Technology

H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, said,“We are pleased with the participation of data provider institutions in the Arabic GenAI project“Fanar”. This participation is a significant step in developing the project, as these entities possess rich and diverse historical, linguistic, cultural, and technical resources of Arabic content.”

His Excellency added,“We believe that this cooperation will have a positive impact on the Arabic Large Language Models (LLMs), and we look forward to having more local and international parties to join as data sources for Fanar project. This will support our efforts to preserve our authentic Arabic language and its essence. As the diversity of data sources increases, the projects richness and ability to interact with Arabic content will become more accurate and comprehensive.”

Ministry

of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) will contribute to the project by providing religious and cultural content through the linguistic resources available on its Islamic Network

website,“Islam Web.” This includes a vast array of Islamic sciences, legal

fatwas, and advisory services in medicine, culture, and family matters.

Director of IT Operations and Infrastructure at QNL Dr. Nasser bin Salem Al Ansari said that this collaboration aligns with the library's mission to preserve the heritage of the country and the region and underscores QNL's commitment to highlighting the richness of the Arabic language through various initiatives and activities.

Al Jazeera Network

possesses an extensive archive of broadcasting hours and visual content, along with a vast collection of articles on its website.

The Executive Director of Technology

& Network

Operations at Al Jazeera Media Network

Ahmed Al Fahad commented,“As a trailblazer in advanced technology

and AI applications, this initiative plays a pivotal role in enhancing and preserving the distinctive linguistic and cultural attributes of the Arabic language.”

The research stock at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS) has an extensive collection of thousands of academic papers published in peer-reviewed journals, along with hundreds of original and translated books.

Head of the Digital and Arabic Social Field Unit at ACRPS Dr. Fadi Zaraqat emphasized the importance of building Arabic LLMs. He stated that developing such models is central to the centers mission, with their own models being developed under the name DALLA: Doha Arabic Large Language Model, based on open-source prototypes.

For his part, Acting Vice President for Research at Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Executive Director of Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) Dr. Ahmed K. Elmagarmid, said:“We are proud of the participation of four major national institutions in the Arab Model for Generative Artificial Intelligence (Fanar) project, which represents a qualitative leap in supporting and enhancing the project, as the availability of high-quality data resources is fundamental to creating and improving language technologies, stressing that the Qatar Computing Research Institute plays an important role in developing Arabic language processing within its primary mission of ensuring its prosperity in the digital world, by conducting advanced research into its technologies, producing tools, and creating resources.”