Swiggy Dineout Encourages Voter Turnout In Delhi General Elections With Exclusive Dining Offers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, May 24, 2024: Swiggy Dineout, one of India's leading dining out platforms, is stepping up its commitment towards fostering civic engagement and encouraging voter participation in Delhi by announcing exclusive dining offers for users during the upcoming general elections. As the city gears up to exercise its democratic right this Saturday, Swiggy Dineout aims to encourage voters by offering exciting discounts at top restaurants.



On polling day, 25th May, by simply displaying the mark of the indelible ink on their finger, signifying that they have cast their vote, Delhiites can enjoy 50% discount on their dine-in bill across popular restaurants like Ministry

Of Beer,The Darzi Bar & Kitchen, Chido, Brewocrat - Brewery Skybar & Kitchen, VietNom and many more.



The initiative underscores Swiggy Dineout's dedication to promoting active citizenship and empowering individuals to make their voices heard through the ballot box. By combining the pleasure of dining out with the responsibility of voting

, Swiggy Dineout and the cityâ€TMs restaurants are seeking to elevate the electoral experience and drive higher voter turnout in Delhi.



Commenting on the initiative, Swapnil Bajpai, Head of Swiggy Dineout said, "Voting is not just a right; it's a privilege and a responsibility. Swiggy Dineout is thrilled to join hands with the cityâ€TMs top restaurants in fostering active citizenship, urging Delhiites to turn out in large numbers and vote. And what better way to savor the satisfaction of making your mark at the polls

than with a delightful meal at your favorite restaurant. We hope citizens embrace their democratic rights and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation.â€



As Delhi prepares to cast its votes, Swiggy Dineout invites citizens to enjoy the dual benefits of voting

and dining out. Together, let us make our voices count and build a stronger, more engaged community.

Company :-Edelman

User :- Abhishek Verma

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-7355759359