Arab Parliament: GCC Leading Model In Joint Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 24 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament stressed the important role of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in preserving the gains it has made in the past four decades, and safeguarding regional security and stability.

This came in a statement by the President of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoomi, on Friday, on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the GCC, which falls on May 25 of each year.

Al-Asoomi said that the objectives of the GCC are achieved by the hands of its members and their determination to further coordination, integration and interdependence among the GCC countries in all fields to achieve the desired ambitions and hopes.

He pointed out that this anniversary comes at a thime when it is considered to be a leading model in joint cooperation between the Arab Gulf countries.

He congratulated the leaders of the GCC on this occasion, stressing that the GCC, which was launched in 1981, mainly aimed to serve the GCC countries to enhance their security and stability and to continue the efforts of the founding leaders. (end)

