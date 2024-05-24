Belgian FM Welcomes ICJ Ruling On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 24 (KUNA) -- Belgian Foreign Minister

Hadja Lahbib Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that called on the Zionist occupation regime to stop immediately its military onslaught on Rafah, and called for a ceasefire.

"The violence and human suffering in Gaza must stop. We call for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages and negotiations for two states," she said on X. (end)

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, ordered the Israeli occupation regime to "immediately" halt its military assault on Rafah, and to withdraw its troops. (end)

