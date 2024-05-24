Cairo Extols UN Court Decision On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 24 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Friday welcomed the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Israeli occupying forces to stop their aggression on the Palestinian city of Rafah "immediately".

In a press release, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry

said that the measures demanded by the ICJ include the re-opening of the Rafah Crossing Point to ensure wide-ranging and unhampered humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, along with previous demands such as the re-opening of all border crossings.

It called on the Israeli occupation to necessarily abide by international obligations in the context of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, or the Genocide Convention, and international humanitarian law

The ministry, further, underlined once more that the Israeli occupation should fully shoulder legal

responsibility for the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory, demanding it to give up its systematic policies against the Palestinian people, citing targeting, starving and blockading.

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, ordered the Israeli occupation regime to "immediately" halt its military assault on Rafah, and to withdraw its troops.

The fifteen judges at the ICJ ruled by thirteen votes to two that the Israeli occupation must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

The Court considered that in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, the Israeli occupation must immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate. (end)

