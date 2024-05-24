Saudi Crown Prince Condoles With Iran Over Raisi's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 24 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman expressed condolences on Friday to Iran's interim president Mohammad Mokhber over the demise of president Ibrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions.

The sympathy was offered over a telephone call initiated by Prince Mohammad to Iran's interim president Mokhber, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Mokhber thanked Prince Mohammad for these good sentiments, the agency said.

The two sides extolled the development of bilateral relations at all levels, affirming the need of continuing to enhance cooperation in all fields, it stated. (end)

