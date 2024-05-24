Ex-Iran FM: Tehran To Maintain Friendly, Cooperative Bonds With GCC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 24 (KUNA) -- Former Iranian Foreign Minister

Ali Akbar Salehi said on Friday that his country would maintain relationships of "friendship and cooperation" with the region's countries, especially Gulf ones.

Speaking to KUNA while partaking in a memorial service for the late foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Salehi said: "Iran's political principles and constants would remain unchanged, and the (late foreign) minister Amir-Abdollahian's fervent efforts in this regard would continue."

He added that the coming government

would certainly pursue the same approach of bolstering cooperative and friendly bonds with neighboring countries only as one of the pillars of Iran's foreign policy.

The former minister remembered that the late President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister had done their best to promote and cement Iran's relations with neighboring countries. (end)

