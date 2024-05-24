Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 35,800

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,800 martyrs in addition to 80,011 injured, according to the Ministry

of Health in the Strip.

Image shows Palestinians mourning the death of victims

following Israeli bombardment overnight on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)

The Ministry

stated on Thursday that the occupation forces committed a number of massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leading to the death of 91 people and the injury of 21 others.

The numbers shared in the statement are what reached the hospitals of the Gaza Strip. Dozens of bodies are still on the roads and streets or under the rubble. The medical teams and civil defense were unable to reach them.

The unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip by sea, land and air since October 7 caused a complete humanitarian catastrophe of tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing persons, as well as massive destruction of infrastructure and vital facilities.