Al Sadd Edge Qatar SC In Extra Time To Regain Amir Cup Title

Doha, Qatar: Mateus Uribe scored the winner in 118th minute as ten-man Al Sadd clinched the Amir Cup title for a record-extending 19th time with a 1-0 victory over Qatar SC in the final at Education City Stadium

on Friday.

The Colombian midfielder slotted the ball in the left corner after substitute Pedro Miguel's initial attempt ricocheted off a defender as Al Sadd celebrated their first Amir Cup title after failing to win the last two editions. They were defeated 3-0 by Al Arabi in the final last year.

The Wolves overcame a late scare when playmaker Akram Afif was sent off following a VAR check for a dangerous tackle against Bruno Tabata in 109th minute.

Wesam Rizk's Al Sadd had dominated the final and saw couple of their attempts hitting the woodwork as the match headed to extra time following a goalless draw.

The defeat ended Youssef Al Noubi-coached Qatar SC's fine show in the tournament

as they reached the final for the first time in 20 years, defeating Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa on their way to the title clash.