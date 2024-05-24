Reversing, But For How Long?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P500

continued its ascent driven by Nasdaq, fine NVDA earnings

- only to reverse from 5360, well before the hot PMIs. Fears that inflation with deferred cuts if not tightening, are what has disquited the market

. At the same time, NVDA wasn't knocked off, bonds didn't crater badly, and Sep rate cut odds remained more or less the same - are pronouncements similar to Dimon and Druckenmiller actually a sign of willing accumulation by the big guys while retail reacts emotionally the way it always does?

Following Memorial Day (happy holidays if you celebrate), Not underestimating the not dovish Fed odds in response to data, I'll release extensive analysis just published in our channel that discusses various ratios, seasonality and inter market

perspectives incl. Bitcoin (which I am releasing to swing trading clients as well of course).

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market

analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 3 more of them, with commentaries.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

S&P500

and Nasdaq

The key part is "not yet time to turn bearish" - what does that "not yet" actually depend on? I would look at sectoral performance beyond tech, semis and financial

s, I would look at price action respecting the levels given in the opening premium part of today's analysis, and on 4hr time frame as well (if not hourly).

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the market

s you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial

instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial

market

s may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.