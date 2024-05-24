CSE New Mining Stock Listing - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Argyle Resources Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and an option to acquire up to 100% of the Wintering Lithium Property located in Ontario, Canada, which is not a mineral project material to the Company. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'Argyle Resources Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Argyle Resources Corp. est une petite société d'exploration minière dont l'activité consiste à acquérir, explorer, jalonner et évaluer des propriétés de ressources naturelles en Amérique du Nord. La Société détient actuellement une option pour acquérir jusqu'à 100 % de la propriété Frenchvale Graphite située en Nouvelle-Écosse, au Canada, et une option pour acquérir jusqu'à 100 % de la propriété Wintering Lithium située en Ontario, au Canada, qui n'est pas un projet minier important. à la Société. La société a été constituée en 2023 et son siège social est situé à Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ARGL. Please email: ...

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ...

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse: ...

