Author Tracy Emerick To Host Book Signing Event At The Toadstool Bookshop In Keene, NH

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tracy Emerick, an esteemed indie author acclaimed for his insightful series of books blending the lives and teachings of historical and contemporary figures, will be hosting a book signing event at The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, NH, on Saturday, May 25th at 2 pm . Emerick will present and sign copies of his four latest works, which explore leadership, community, and personal courage through the lens of prominent figures.Emerick's diverse career includes twenty years operating a direct marketing agency, ten years in business development consulting, and teaching at several universities at the graduate level. His academic background is equally impressive, holding a BA in philosophy, an MBA, and a PhD in business administration. Emerick's multifaceted life, including roles such as a state representative, church moderator, and town planning board chair, enriches the depth of his writing.His latest series of books provides readers with unique perspectives on human greatness, drawing parallels between contemporary figures and timeless icons to inspire personal and spiritual growth.“Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ” delves into the extensive influence of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ as“extreme entrepreneurs”. Jobs revolutionized technology by making complex innovations accessible to the masses, while Jesus transformed fear into love, revealing the divine potential within each individual.In“Consummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ”, Emerick contrasts the coaching philosophies of NFL coach Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ, exploring the qualities that make an exceptional coach. Aimed at readers aged forty to fifty-five, the book offers insights into mastering the art of coaching both in sports and in life.Meanwhile,“Nifty Neighbors: Mister Rogers & Jesus Christ” highlights the importance of being a good neighbor, using the examples of Mr. Rogers and Jesus Christ to illustrate the benefits of nurturing positive relationships in both personal and professional spheres.“Constant Courage: Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ” compares the courage of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Jesus Christ, focusing on their steadfast commitment to nonviolence and love. It provides readers with a deeper understanding of how to embody courage in their own lives.Emerick's works are brought to readers by Bookside Press, a publisher known for its commitment to bringing stories to the world, and for its dedication to thought-provoking literature that captivates and inspires readers.The Toadstool Bookshop, a beloved bookstore in the Monadnock Region for over 50 years, is honored to host this event. Located at 12 Emerald St, Keene, NH, the bookstore invites community members to meet Tracy Emerick, hear him discuss his works, and receive signed copies of his books. The event will feature a presentation by the author, followed by a signing session where attendees can interact with Emerick and receive personalized copies of his latest releases.Interested readers can join in the excitement by responding to the bookstore's Facebook event post and following the publisher's social media platforms.For more information on Tracy Emerick and his works, visit his official website at . Copies of his books are available for purchase at The Toadstool Bookshop - Keene.

