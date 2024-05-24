FM: Israel Disdains International Law Once Again

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 24 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi reaffirmed on Friday that the Israeli government
is once more in violation of international law and defies the International Court of Justice's rulings.
On his "X" social media
page, he declared that the International Court of Justice is once again exposing Israeli war crimes in Gaza and urged the UN Security Council to take accountability and end Israel's impunity and discriminatory treatment
when it comes to enforcing international law.
The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt was ordered to open by the World Court today in order to permit the entry of humanitarian aid.
The Court emphasized that Israel was had to grant investigators access to the beleaguered Strip and make a report on the progress made within a month.
