King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On 78Th Independence Day

Amman, May 24 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received cables from leaders of Arab, Muslim and friendly countries on Jordan's 78th Independence Day, which falls on 25 May.His Majesty also received cables from senior officials and officers, as well as representatives of civil society organizations.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion.

