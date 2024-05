20 Injured In Ajloun Road Accident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, May 24 (Petra)-- Twenty persons were injured in a passenger bus accident that occurred today, Friday, on the route leading to Rajab town in the Ajloun Governorate.The injured were given first aid at the scene of the accident and then taken to Al-Iman Governmental and Haya Military Hospitals by the rescue and ambulance teams of the Civil Defense in the Ajloun Governorate, according to the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate (PSD) who spoke with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) today.He verified that 20 patients had been taken to hospitals, the most of them with minor injuries (bruises and wounds) and a mild overall state. He also mentioned that the security bodies had launched an inquiry into the incident right once.